Renewed calls for better water safety education for migrants

There are renewed calls for better water safety education, especially for migrants.

It comes after two young men from India drowned at Piha beach on Saturday.

Neranda Bhana, president of the New Zealand Indian Central Assocation, said the Assocation and the Indian High Commission had been in contact with the men’s friends and family – both here and back home.

“We’ve been in contact with the family to make sure they are well supported at this difficult time,” Bhana told 1News.

“They're really devastated they don't know where they are going, or what the future holds.”

He said the wife of one of the men had recently lost her father and brother to Covid-19 – this was the third tragedy for the family.

He was particularly concerned about the lack of easily accessible water safety education for migrants after they moved to New Zealand.

“In some parts of India,. beaches are not easily accessible,” he said.

“When they arrive in New Zealand they see nice clean beaches and get excited, not familiar with our conditions and that's unfortunately where they get into trouble.”

It's an issue that Nicola Keen-Biggelaar, of Drowning Prevention Auckland, was also worried about, and she was working to provide programmes to migrant communities.

But she added there is one group that is particularly over-represented in drowning statistics.

“Unfortunately drowning is very much a male issue and increasing an older male issue,” she told 1News.

“What our research shows is that older males do not know that they have diminishing water capability, but that doesn't necessarily translate into improved behaviours around the water.

“It's a group within our community that has ingrained, die hard unsafe behaviour.”

Educating those groups, as well as school aged groups, was essential, she said, to keep all Kiwis safe on the water.