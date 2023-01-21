LIVE: Hipkins sole candidate to become Labour Party leader

Chris Hipkins. (Source: Getty)

Follow 1News' live updates as Chris Hipkins is the sole nominee to become Labour leader and the next PM.

What you need to know:

Labour needed a new leader after Jacinda Ardern resigned on Thursday

The cutoff for nominees was 9am this morning

Chris Hipkins was the only candidate to put his name forward for the top job

Hipkins will be confirmed by a caucus vote tomorrow around 1pm

ADVERTISEMENT

10.10am: Attention will now turn to potential candidates for the role of deputy party leader.

Carmel Sepuloni and Kiri Allan are tipped as front runners, with Michael Wood potentially also in the mix.

Kelvin Davis is currently Labour's deputy leader, and Grant Robertson is currently the deputy prime minister.

9.55am: The political reaction to Hipkins' nomination is beginning to roll in.

ACT leader David Seymour said "incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins needs to show they're prepared to deliver on substance instead of snowing New Zealand with spin".

Seymour said Ardern "had the best intentions, but people got angrier as her results went the other way".

"In place of fantasy policies, the government needs to address the real issues facing New Zealand."

ADVERTISEMENT

9.35am: And just like that... Chris Hipkins has been announced as the sole candidate to become the new leader of the Labour Party.

Read more here: Chris Hipkins to become Labour leader, replace Ardern as PM

9.30am: Check out this story from yesterday as Ardern spoke after her big announcement this week.

Jacinda Ardern: 'I slept well for the first time in a long time'

9.20am: It has been confirmed by the Labour Party that nominations have officially closed, so fingers crossed we should know imminently who has put their hand up, or who has the job.

9.00am: The deadline has now passed in the nomination cutoff.

ADVERTISEMENT

Background

The next prime minister and Labour Party leader may be revealed as early as Saturday depending on how many are nominated.

Caucus has agreed to meet on Sunday 22 January at 1pm, at that time they may be voting on multiple nominations or, if only one person is nominated, "an endorsement by caucus is required," says chief whip Duncan Webb.

"If a vote is required the vote will be by exhaustive ballot. That means it will be by rounds and the lowest polling candidate will be removed at the end of each round.

"This will continue until either one candidate has two thirds of the vote or more, or there are two candidates and neither can secure two thirds of the vote.

The nominations themselves must be received by 9am on Saturday, these require support from at least 10% of the caucus which, with 64 MPs, is 7 MPs.

This means, if the Labour Party unites behind a single nominee ahead of the caucus meeting, the new leader could be announced Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Currently, Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has made it clear he will not be running, and Health Minister Chris Hipkins, Transport and Immigration Minister Michael Wood have not made any indications either way.