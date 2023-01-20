Jacinda Ardern: 'I slept well for the first time in a long time'

Jacinda Ardern at Napier Airport on January 20 (Source: 1News)

Jacinda Ardern admits she "slept well for the first time in a long time" following her bombshell announcement yesterday that's she stepping down as Prime Minister.

Speaking to reporters at Napier Airport, she said she was still feeling a range of emotions.

"I of course feel sad but also I do have a sense of relief,” she said.

She had been "deeply humbled" by the national and global response. "To have those messages of gratitude has been really moving for me and my family."

Ardern revealed yesterday she was stepping down as Prime Minister no later than February 7, but would stay on as Mt Albert electorate MP until April to avoid a by-election.

Labour was expected to vote for a new leader on Sunday.

So far Grant Robertson has ruled himself out of the running, while Chris Hipkins and Megan Woods hadn't declared either way.