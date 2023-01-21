Chris Hipkins on flight when he received leadership backing

Chris Hipkins has detailed how he had just stepped on a flight when he learned he'd likely end up as New Zealand's next PM.

Speaking to media this afternoon, Hipkins said the door to his flight shut just as he received some "important" text messages - leaving him to wait 40 minutes before he could reply.

The comment came after he was asked if he had any "pinch-me" moments in the last two days.

"There was a particular moment yesterday actually when I got a couple of relatively important messages.

"The door to the plane was closing, and I then had to sit on the plane for the next 40 minutes before I could return any of those messages.

"During that time, some things sunk in for me," Hipkins said.

He said the messages were ones relating to him receiving the support he needed to grab the nomination to become Labour leader.

Hipkins ended up as the sole candidate for the top job following the resignation of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

While "Chippy" has not yet been confirmed as the next PM - his new role will be officially announced when caucus meets tomorrow.

"It's a big day for a boy from the Hutt," Hipkins said.

He avoided any talk of policy or who his deputy would be, instead thanking his Labour colleagues and letting the country know he was prepared for the Job.

"I am absolutely humbled and honoured that in those conversations I have had incredibly strong support from my caucus colleagues, my Labour team and that that consensus has emerged and they have indicated that they will support me to be the party's next leader and therefore the next prime minister.

"I am incredibly optimistic about New Zealand's future; I'm really looking forward to the job, I'm feeling energised and enthusiastic, and I'm looking forward to getting into the work."

He also showed his humourous side, saying, "I think it was about time a ginger was at the top."