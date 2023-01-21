Body found near Coromandel beach likely that of missing swimmer

Police and surf lifesavers at Opoutere Beach. (Source: 1News)

Police say a body found near Coromandel beach is likely that of a missing swimmer who was part of a group that got into trouble on Wednesday.

The body was located in the water near Opoutere Beach, north of Whangamatā.

"Police were alerted about 1.30pm, following the discovery by a member of the public near Slipper Island/Whakahau," police said in a statement.

"While formal identification has yet to take place, police believe the body is likely that of a swimmer who went missing on Wednesday January 18."

It comes after a family, who were staying at a bach nearby, went for a swim at the isolated Opoutere beach on Wednesday morning.

Emergency services were called about 11.28am that day after reports the group were in trouble in the water.

One person had died and another had to be airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

"People love to come out here but it is remote, there are no lifeguards stationed here at Opoutere," said Laura Beanland-Stephens of Surf Life Saving yesterday, speaking to 1News at Opoutere beach.

"There were some forecasted swells and that's expected to remain until the end of the week."