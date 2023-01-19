Search for missing Coromandel swimmer paused for the day

Search efforts for a swimmer who went missing yesterday morning at Opoutere, in Coromandel, have been paused for the day.

A family, who were staying at a bach nearby, went for a swim at the isolated Opoutere beach yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called about 11.28am after reports the group were in trouble in the water.

One person had died and another had to be airlifted to hospital in a critical condition.

"People love to come out here but it is remote, there are no lifeguards stationed here at Opoutere," said Laura Beanland-Stephens of Surf Life Saving yesterday, speaking to 1News at Opoutere beach.

"There were some forecasted swells and that's expected to remain until the end of the week."

Search efforts resumed today, accompanied by a fixed week aircraft.

"Unfortunately, we have yet to find the missing person," said Acting Senior Sergeant Will Hamilton, of Whangamatā Police.

"The search area is extensive and complex. Everyone involved is focused on bringing this person home. The search has been paused for the day and will resume tomorrow morning," he said.

"We ask that anyone who finds items of interest on the coastline to please hand them in to police at Whangamatā police station."

A rāhui has been placed on the area.

It had been a horror week for water deaths in Coromandel - another person died in the water today further north in Coroglen, and two days ago a man died in Whangamatā.

And an extra challenge for Surf Life Saving staff, who say there are under constant resourcing pressures.

"We're not currently resourced to provide the length of season for paid life guards at our current locations - Coromandel is a great example of that," said Matt Williams, chief executive of Surf Life Saving Northern Region.

In December, the government said a $63m package for water safety initiatives that it said would, among other things, allow Surf Life Saving to maintain frontline services.

But ensuring necessary coverage - and enough preventative education - was a challenge.

Only 2% of New Zealand's beaches have a surf life saving presence, said Water Safety NZ chief executive Daniel Gerrard.

He said more signage put in place in isolated beaches making people aware of the risks would help.

"We can always be doing more ... we could have personal rescue equipment at some of these locations where there might be a rescue," he said.

A lot of that was down to funding from district and regional councils, he said.

He was also concerned that while drowning statistics were improved - 20 so far this summer compared to 38 last summer, those numbers could shoot up, with more people in the water as January gets warmer.

"Last year was the worse year since 2008, we have the potential for it to change and be the worst this century," he said.

"So please, stop and think. Don't be that guy. Make sure you come home to your friends family and loved ones."