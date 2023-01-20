Man arrested in relation to sexual assault at Auckland park

3:42pm
|
1News
Tōtara Park, in South Auckland.

Tōtara Park, in South Auckland. (Source: Google Maps)

A 27-year-old man has been charged with unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault after a woman was sexually assaulted at Auckland's Tōtara Park on Tuesday.

Around 10.25am on Tuesday a woman walking in Tōtara Park stopped at a lookout point on the Puhinui Stream Forrest Trail, where police say the attack took place.

The woman was sexually assaulted and received a laceration to her neck during the attack, which involved a knife.

Police made extensive inquiries to locate the offender and today confirmed a man had been arrested.

The 27-year-old will appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.

Read More

Police thanked members of the public for their cooperation, and for coming forward with information.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Is misogyny to blame for Jacinda Ardern's resignation?

Is misogyny to blame for Jacinda Ardern's resignation?

34 mins ago

'Woefully inadequate' - NZ Dr can practise here but not in Australia

'Woefully inadequate' - NZ Dr can practise here but not in Australia

39 mins ago

Bruised Ronaldo scores twice to edge showdown with Messi

Bruised Ronaldo scores twice to edge showdown with Messi

45 mins ago

Former cop sentenced to 9 months home detention over cyclist death

Former cop sentenced to 9 months home detention over cyclist death

58 mins ago

'He was crying' - Auckland couple stunned by $23.5m Lotto win

'He was crying' - Auckland couple stunned by $23.5m Lotto win

Thu, Jan 19

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life

Sponsored by EECA

How to live sustainably without losing quality of life
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

'Woefully inadequate' - NZ Dr can practise here but not in Australia

Former cop sentenced to 9 months home detention over cyclist death

'He was crying' - Auckland couple stunned by $23.5m Lotto win

Police warn public to avoid 'dangerous' wanted man