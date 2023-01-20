Man arrested in relation to sexual assault at Auckland park

A 27-year-old man has been charged with unlawful sexual connection and indecent assault after a woman was sexually assaulted at Auckland's Tōtara Park on Tuesday.
Around 10.25am on Tuesday a woman walking in Tōtara Park stopped at a lookout point on the Puhinui Stream Forrest Trail, where police say the attack took place.
The woman was sexually assaulted and received a laceration to her neck during the attack, which involved a knife.
Police made extensive inquiries to locate the offender and today confirmed a man had been arrested.
The 27-year-old will appear in the Manukau District Court tomorrow.
Police thanked members of the public for their cooperation, and for coming forward with information.