Manhunt continues after sexual assault in Auckland park

6:10pm
|
Tōtara Park, in South Auckland.

Tōtara Park, in South Auckland.

Police continue to hunt for a man who sexually assaulted a women and attacked her with a knife in a South Auckland on Tuesday.

Around 10.25am yesterday a woman walking in Tōtara Park stopped at a lookout point on the Puhinui Stream Forrest Trail, where police say the attack took place.

The woman was sexually assaulted and received a laceration to her neck during the attack, which involved a knife, police say.

The offender fled on foot and police continue to search for him, seeking information the public may have in identifying the man.

He's described as a man in his 20s or early 30s, with facial tattoos, of chubby build, and was wearing a dark blue t-shirt and black shorts during the incident.

The Auckland Botanic Gardens in Manurewa, Auckland.

The Auckland Botanic Gardens in Manurewa, Auckland.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright says the incident is being taken very seriously.

"Understandably our community will be concerned by what has happened.

"The Botanic Gardens and Tōtara Park are always busy with walkers and it is concerning that this offending occurred in broad daylight.

"Everyone has the right to travel around the city, without fear of being the victim of a crime," Bright says.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was there, or anyone who may have been taking photographs or has video footage in the area of the Botanical Gardens or Tōtara Park between 8am and 11.30am yesterday.

23 mins ago

48 mins ago

49 mins ago

6:53pm

6:44pm

6:43pm

