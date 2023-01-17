Hunt for man continues after Auckland park assault

Tōtara Park, in South Auckland.

Tōtara Park, in South Auckland. (Source: Google Maps)

A manhunt is continuing after a person was assaulted in a South Auckland park.

Police say they were called to Tōtara Park about 11am.

The victim sustained minor injuries in the attack.

"There is an increased police presence in the wider area, including near the neighbouring Botanic Gardens," a police spokesperson told 1News.

The Auckland Botanic Gardens in Manurewa, Auckland.

The Auckland Botanic Gardens in Manurewa, Auckland. (Source: 1News)

Cordons were put up in the area around Tōtara Park and the Botanic Gardens, but have since been stood down.

The attacker is described by police as a man in his early 20s, of chubby build and wearing a dark blue t-shirt.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen this male, or any suspicious activity in the Tōtara Park area," said Detective Inspector Karen Bright.

Auckland Botanical Gardens manager Jack Hobbs said police "directed them to evacuate the park at around 11am".

A nearby early childhood centre went into lockdown.

A witness at the scene, Nat Irvine, told 1News she was evacuated from the cafe inside the Botanic Gardens.

She said there were police cars in the car park and some officers were armed, with one car blocking the Hill Rd entrance.

Hunt for man continues after Auckland park assault

