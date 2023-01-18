East Coast braces for another bout of torrential rain

A sodden East Coast is bracing for yet another bout of torrential rain.

Tairāwhiti is still in a state of local emergency after Cyclone Hale hit last week - and now, parts of the region could become isolated again.

More rain is expected tonight and through tomorrow morning.

An old generator at Te Puia Hospital was a lifesaver last week - the maintenance team are checking it's in shape in case of another call-up tonight.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Generator is looking good for tonight, just got to top it with some more diesel just after last week's event. Just some last-minute checks just in case we need to use it tonight," Te Puia Hospital maintenance worker Frank Pahina said.

The rural hospital north of Gisborne was left isolated by Cyclone Hale, and keeping the site operational has been a real challenge.

"We had to rely on the hospital generator to run the power source within our hospital and houses," Ngāti Porou Hauora's Rose Kahaki said.

"We also had to go locally to get diesel or ask locals if they had any spare diesel just to get the generator going.

"When the roads are down - staff living over those areas found it difficult to come to work. We had to rely again on ferrying people across. If they couldn't, some staff slept on site to do a double shift or do an evening shift or sleep overnight to do the morning," she said.

The team are not taking any chances, making sure staff and patients are prepared for a repeat.

"We just get together and ensure planning, different areas covered - is there enough diesel, and water, are the organisation's vehicles filled, that type of thing," Kahaki said.

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to roads and infrastructure, crews are out checking the repairs they've done so far will survive the night.

"We're clearing the shoulders of the roads, just allowing that water to get away and keeping the road free of potholes, and just get the water away cause if it's sticking around that's what causes the damage," Downer regional manager Nigel Pollock said.

Farmers are also preparing for the worst.

"We're just taking cattle to a new block with lots of grass 'cause we won't be able to get through from town to do it tomorrow," said Deanna Walton.

"We've got hardened men on the coast who are crying seeing the devastation on their farms," said Manu Caddie.

"We have requests for changes at local and national level, it's time something needs to happen. We're showing the level of frustration with the signatures being collected; people aren't sure what else we can really do," Caddie said.