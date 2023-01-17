Gisborne motorists should 'avoid travel' as more rain looms

Arakihi Road in Gisborne. (Source: Uawa Civil Defence)

Waka Kotahi NZTA is urging motorists in the Gisborne region to avoid driving tomorrow as the area braces for more heavy rain this week.

It comes as the area recovers from the effects of ex-Cyclone Hale, which caused a number of roads to close due to slips and damage.

In a statement, Waka Kotahi asked drivers in the region to avoid travelling tomorrow if possible.

The agency said SH35 between Tolaga Bay and Ruatoria might need to close due to heavy rain and is encouraging road users to plan ahead.

"Please don't plan to travel tomorrow (Wednesday afternoon) unless absolutely necessary and please be aware we may need to close SH35 between Tolaga Bay and Ruatoria at short notice," the system manager for Gisborne, Martin Colditz, said.

"We will continue to closely monitor our local network as further damage has been anticipated, and teams are still out there cleaning up as much as possible before the expected rain."

A heavy rain warning for Gisborne remains at orange, with 70 to 90mm of rain expected tomorrow.

A state of emergency remains in place for the region.