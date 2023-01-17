'Not what we need': More heavy rain, gales on cards for Tairāwhiti

A heavy rain warning is in place for parts of Tairāwhiti from Wednesday afternoon. (Source: MetService)

MetService have issued a heavy rain warning for Tairāwhiti, signalling more severe weather could be on the way for the region as it recovers from the effects of Cyclone Hale.

The warning is in place for Gisborne north of Tolaga Bay from 3pm tomorrow to 6am Thursday, with 70-90mm of rain expected.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

"Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous," MetService said.

The forecaster has also issued two severe weather watches for the East Coast.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Gisborne about and south of Tolaga Bay from 6pm tomorrow to 9am Thursday, and a strong wind watch is in pace for Gisborne north of Ruatoria and Bay Of Plenty east of Opotiki from 6pm tomorrow to midnight tomorrow.

"This is not what we need," Tairāwhiti Civil Defence wrote on Facebook.

"The concern is that our district is already saturated...please be prepared."

MetService advises people to stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts on its website.

'We are still in response mode'

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence and Emergency Manager Ben Green. (Source: Supplied)

A state of local emergency remains in place for Tairāwhiti, after last week's severe weather battered the region.

"If you're in the Hikuwai and Mangatokerau areas, we're asking people to move their stock, be prepared and make sure you have enough supplies for at least three days," Civil Defence Tairāwhiti group controller Ben Green said today.

"We're monitoring the likely impact of this next event and we'll keep you posted."

He said about 30 crews were working on repairing the region's roads, and they're making "good steady progress", but "the roading network is still vulnerable with multiple slips, dropouts and slumps".

And there have been reports of people driving to damaged areas just to take photos and videos, Green added.

"This makes it harder for our crews and puts them and the drivers at risk if they get stuck and need assistance.

"Please delay all unnecessary travel. We are still in response mode."