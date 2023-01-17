Harry, Meghan say Clarkson's apology fails to address 'hate rhetoric'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan, in an interview with Oprah. (Source: Bang Showbiz)

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan say a public apology by former Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson over a piece he wrote about the American former actress fails to address his "long-standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories and misogyny".

It comes after the 62-year-old broadcaster issued a public apology today over an incendiary column he wrote in The Sun about the Duchess of Sussex.

In the column, published in the British tabloid on December 16, he wrote he was "dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her".

The column was pulled, per Clarkson's request, and The Sun apologised after it received 20,000 complaints.

Clarkson took to Instagram today to issue his own lengthy public apology "all the way from the balls of my feet to the follicles on my head".

He said while he typically reads his columns aloud to another person before sending them to the newspaper, he "was home alone on that fateful day, and in a hurry".

The Who Wants to be a Millionaire host said he sent an email to the Duke and Duchess on Christmas morning apologising for the piece.

"I said I was baffled by what they had been saying on TV but that the language I'd used in my column was disgraceful and that I was profoundly sorry."

Jeremy Clarkson. (Source: Getty)

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said the email, marked "private and confidential", had been addressed "solely to Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex".

"While a new public apology has been issued today by Mr Clarkson, what remains to be addressed is his long-standing pattern of writing articles that spread hate rhetoric, dangerous conspiracy theories and misogyny.

"Unless each of his other pieces were also written ‘in a hurry’, as he states, it is clear that this is not an isolated incident shared in haste, but rather a series of articles shared in hate."

Clarkson is no stranger to controversy. In 2015, he was fired from the BBC following an "unprovoked physical and verbal attack" which saw a Top Gun producer bleeding and requiring hospital treatment.