Man, 29, dead after car plunged into water off Twizel bridge

Ōhau B Canal Bridge in Twizel. (Source: Google Maps)

Police this morning confirmed there was only one person in a car which plunged off a Twizel bridge yesterday.

A body was recovered from the water after the crash which happened about 6.50am at the Ōhau B Canal Bridge.

The car is believed to have collided with a bridge barrier and "fallen into a body of water underneath", police said at the time.

Today police confirmed a 29-year-old man was recovered by the Police National Dive Squad yesterday evening.

"Police are satisfied that there was only one occupant in the car which crashed off Ōhau B Canal Bridge yesterday," police said.

Inquiries into the crash are ongoing and police are appealing for witnesses.