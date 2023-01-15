Body found after car plunges into water off Twizel bridge

Ōhau B Canal Bridge in Twizel. (Source: Google Maps)

A body has been found after a car plunged into the water after colliding with a bridge barrier in Twizel this morning.

The police national dive squad have spent the afternoon searching the vehicle and police said it was still unknown how many people were in the car when it crashed.

While initially saying no bodies were found in car, police said shortly after that a body had been recovered in the water.

"The deceased person is believed to be associated with the car that was located in the water earlier," a police spokesperson said.

ADVERTISEMENT

A shoreline and water search is ongoing in the area. It is expected to be suspended at nightfall and to continue again in the morning.

The car is believed to have collided with a bridge barrier off the Ōhau B Canal Bridge and "fallen into a body of water underneath", police said earlier today.

Police were alerted to the crash at 6.50am.

Temporary road closures will continue while the search continues.