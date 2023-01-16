Five men charged with murder over Tauranga man's death

Police outside Tauranga property where man's body found. (Source: 1News)

Five men have today been charged with murder over the death of Mitchell Te Kani in Tauranga last year.

The 51-year-old man was found dead at a residential property in May after reports of a fight.

Today, police announced another five men have been arrested and charged with his murder.

They join three others who were earlier charged with the same offence.

The ages of those charged today are 24, 27, 29 and two who are 30 years old.

All will be appearing in various courts in or near Tauranga this week.

"Both 30-year-olds, as well as another 32-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman have also been charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice," police said.

A 41-year-old man, a 40-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man were previously charged with Te Kani's murder and a number of charges of assault against others at the property.