Third person charged with murder over Tauranga man's death

Police outside Tauranga property where man's body found.

Police outside Tauranga property where man's body found.

A third person has been charged with murder over the death of Mitchell Te Kani in Tauranga last year.

The 51-year-old man was found dead at a residential property in May last year after reports of a fight.

Today police announced a 25-year-old man has been arrested and charged with his murder.

"He will also be facing charges for assault against other people who were at the address on the night of the alleged murder," police said.

A 41-year-old man and 40-year-old woman were previously charged with Te Kani's murder and a number of charges of assault against others at the property.

All three are due to appear in Tauranga's High Court in the coming months.

The homicide investigation is ongoing.

