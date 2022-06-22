Two charged with murder after Tauranga man's death

Two people have been charged with the murder of a 51-year-old man in Tauranga.

Police outside Tauranga property where man's body found. (Source: 1News)

Mitchell Te Kani was found dead in a home on Maungatapu Road on the evening of May 14 after an incident earlier that day, police said.

A 40-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman were due to appear in Tauranga District Court on Thursday.

The pair were previously charged with aggravated burglary after an incident at the home on the same night Te Kani was found.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were also facing charges for assault against other people who were at the Maungatapu Road address on May 14.

A neighbour told 1News in May there was a commotion at the property that evening and they could hear someone screaming.

A homicide investigation is continuing and police aren't ruling out further arrests and charges.