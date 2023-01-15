Levin dairy targeted in early morning ram-raid

A police car (file picture).

A police car (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Police are investigating after a stolen vehicle was used to ram-raid a dairy, before driving through multiple fences after being spiked in Levin early this morning.

Police say an allegedly stolen vehicle was used to enter the Oxford Dairy, on Oxford St, around 1.30am.

"The vehicle was spiked a short time later, though the vehicle continued on and drove through several fences in the show grounds," a police spokesperson told 1News.

"The occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene."

A spokesperson for the dairy told 1News there were two cars at the scene, one of which was used to force the door open.

Between four and five people – who they said appeared to be around 17 to 18 years old – then exited the vehicle.

The group "mainly stole smokes and vapes", but also "took the whole till", they said.

“The building owner came out. They said it looked like police chased them until they crashed the car further up the road."

"In two minutes, everything happened."

The spokesperson said the group "are not going to stop" until they are caught.

"They will go somewhere else.

"Hopefully, police will catch them."

Inquiries are ongoing to locate the people involved.

