Hamilton dairy machete attack: Police release image of suspect

Trayd Tahau. (Source: NZ Police)

Police are looking for a 19-year-old in relation to a machete attack in Hamilton last month in which a dairy worker lost two fingers.

Following the incident on December 17, Trayd Tahau has been charged with aggravated robbery, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, aggravated assault, assault with intent to rob, and unlawfully getting into a vehicle.

A warrant to arrest was issued at the Hamilton District Court yesterday.

Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders warned that Tahau should not be approached.

"We believe he may still be in the Waikato area and is actively evading police. We want to hear from anyone with information on his whereabouts," he said.

"We consider Trayd to be dangerous and need anyone with information to contact us immediately."

Anyone with information is asked to call 111.