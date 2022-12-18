Co-worker of Hamilton machete attack victim no longer feels safe

6:58pm
|
1News
Irvine Street Dairy worker Gagandeep Maan.

Irvine Street Dairy worker Gagandeep Maan. (Source: 1News)

The co-worker of a Hamilton dairy worker who lost two fingers in a machete attack yesterday morning no longer feels safe.

The dairy worker was attacked by a man wielding a machete as he hid in the back room of the Irvine Street Dairy around 7.20am.

The man lost a thumb and index finger as he raised his arm to shield himself.

A neighbour who ran over to help after hearing his screams was punched in the face.

The worker has since been taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery to have his thumb reattached.

Read More

Gagandeep Maan was left to scrub his co-worker's blood from the floor following the horrific assault.

"Because I fully feel not very good when I see the blood on the floor over there," he explained.

"He's my good friend so I cleaned it up."

Maan says he no longer feels safe working at the store.

"When there is no customer I just stay outside so at least if someone is coming, I can run away somewhere," he said.

Dairy owner Puneet Singh told 1News the worker is recovering from his ordeal at Waikato Hospital.

"After the eight-hour surgery they have reattached the fingers, and not sure how well it's gonna perform," Singh said.

He said the worker "was begging them like 'don't kill me, don't kill me' but the guy, the attacker tried to attack him on his head".

Detective Senior Sergeant Kristine Clarke called the attack "really, really disturbing".

"It's really taking this type of thing to another level, the gratuitous violence that was involved," she told reporters.

Yesterday's assault follows a similar attack at the same dairy in 2017, when the previous owner lost an eye.

Anyone who witnessed the assault or has CCTV footage has been asked to come forward and speak to police, referencing file number 221217/6333.

New ZealandHamilton and WaikatoCrime and Justice

SHARE

Latest

Popular

13 mins ago

N Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles in resumption of testing

N Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles in resumption of testing

33 mins ago

Pair arrested after attempting to loot QLD police shooting site

Pair arrested after attempting to loot QLD police shooting site

58 mins ago

Firefighters accept agreement, closing 18-month FENZ dispute

Firefighters accept agreement, closing 18-month FENZ dispute

7:30pm

Liam Lawson to be a Red Bull back-up driver for F1 in 2023

1:58

Liam Lawson to be a Red Bull back-up driver for F1 in 2023

7:03pm

FIFA World Cup: Croatia beats Morocco 2-1 to take 3rd place

1:00

FIFA World Cup: Croatia beats Morocco 2-1 to take 3rd place

Thu, Dec 15

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs

Sponsored by EECA

Electric cars: Fact and fiction, what you need to know about EVs
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Man charged over shooting at South Auckland shopping centre

Full video: Police speak to media after Hamilton dairy worker loses fingers in machete attack

One hospitalised after firearms incident in Invercargill