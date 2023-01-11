Police slam man filmed riding e-scooter over Harbour Bridge

By Rebecca Moore, Breakfast Producer|
52 mins ago
|
1News

A man caught on camera illegally riding an electric scooter over Auckland's Harbour Bridge on Monday has been spoken to by police and given a formal warning for the "dangerous act".

In the video, which was uploaded to TikTok, the person filming is heard calling the rider a "mad, mad, mad dude" as he tails a bus on the scooter.

"We are disappointed to see these types of dangerous acts as depicted in this video for the sake of a social media trend and would ask that this not be replicated," Senior Sergeant Scott Cunningham told 1News.

About 9.20am on Monday, police were called to a report of a man riding an e-scooter on the Northern Motorway, near Northcote Point.

Police tracked him down at the corner of Esmonde and Barrys Point Roads in Takapuna.

Read More

He was spoken to by police and given a formal written traffic warning for being a pedestrian on the motorway.

"Our mission is to prevent crime and harm through exceptional policing and keeping our communities safe is one of our priorities," Cunningham said.

But this is not the first incident. In 2018 - the year e-scooters hit New Zealand's shores - police gave a man an infringement notice after he attempted to ride a Lime e-scooter over the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

Injury claims

While the rider in Monday's case was wearing a helmet, ACC has received thousands of injury claims in the past four years.

From 2018 to October 2022, taxpayers have paid out more than $30.14 million for e-scooter-related injuries.

Among those, there were 2215 new claims for the year to October 31, 2022 - totalling $7.44 million. The average payout was $2931 per claim.

ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker said e-scooters are a convenient way to get around town, but cautioned "it’s important to look after yourself and others you share the footpath with".

"Most injuries are preventable by taking a moment to ‘have a hmmm’ and think about what could go wrong," he told 1News.

"If you are going to use an e-scooter, be sure to ease your way into it, don’t go full throttle straight away, wear a helmet, and don’t mix e-scootering with alcohol."

ACC also advised riders respect other road users, wear a helmet, and start off slow.

"If you’ve never ridden a scooter before, get a feel for it first and find your balance before you go racing off."

New ZealandAuckland

SHARE

Latest

Popular

5 mins ago

Cyclone Hale live: Coromandel, Gisborne clean-up as rain, wind moves south

0:24

Cyclone Hale live: Coromandel, Gisborne clean-up as rain, wind moves south

18 mins ago

CDG blasts back-to-back sixes but injury mars win with Strikers

0:28

CDG blasts back-to-back sixes but injury mars win with Strikers

28 mins ago

BREAKING

Two new faces joining Breakfast line-up in 2023

Two new faces joining Breakfast line-up in 2023

45 mins ago

Pardon's dominance goes to waste as Breakers blow lead late

Pardon's dominance goes to waste as Breakers blow lead late

48 mins ago

Diamond, of pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk, dead at 51

Diamond, of pro-Trump duo Diamond and Silk, dead at 51

52 mins ago

Police slam man filmed riding e-scooter over Harbour Bridge

0:18

Police slam man filmed riding e-scooter over Harbour Bridge
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Cyclone Hale a 'one-in-20-year' weather event - council

Photos: Cyclone Hale brings wild weather to Coromandel, East Coast

Traffic snarled on Auckland's SH1 after boat falls off trailer

Family dip into bioluminescent waves in Orewa, end up 'glowing'