'Mad dude' filmed riding e-scooter over Auckland's Harbour Bridge

5:34pm
|
1News

A man has been filmed illegally riding an electric scooter over Auckland's Harbour Bridge.

In the video, which was uploaded to TikTok, the person filming is heard calling the rider a "mad, mad, mad dude" as he tails a bus on the scooter.

When contacted by 1News today, a police media spokeswoman said they couldn't comment as "the staff we need to speak with are not at work at the moment".

However, in 2018 - the year e-scooters hit New Zealand's shores - police gave a man an infringement notice after he attempted to ride a Lime e-scooter over the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

While the rider in today's case was wearing a helmet, ACC has received thousands of injury claims in the past four years.

From 2018 to October 2022, taxpayers have paid out more than $30.14 million for e-scooter-related injuries.

Among those, there were 2215 new claims for the year to October 31, 2022 - totalling $7.44 million. The average payout was $2931 per claim.

ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker said e-scooters are a convenient way to get around town, but cautioned "it’s important to look after yourself and others you share the footpath with".

"Most injuries are preventable by taking a moment to ‘have a hmmm’ and think about what could go wrong," he told 1News.

"If you are going to use an e-scooter, be sure to ease your way into it, don’t go full throttle straight away, wear a helmet, and don’t mix e-scootering with alcohol."

ACC also advised riders respect other road users, wear a helmet, and start off slow.

"If you’ve never ridden a scooter before, get a feel for it first and find your balance before you go racing off."

New ZealandAuckland

SHARE

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Live: Cyclone Hale a 'one-in-20-year' weather event - council

0:43

Live: Cyclone Hale a 'one-in-20-year' weather event - council

11 mins ago

Baby giraffe goes on display at Orana Wildlife Park

0:59

Baby giraffe goes on display at Orana Wildlife Park

14 mins ago

NZ's most popular baby names for 2022 revealed

NZ's most popular baby names for 2022 revealed

21 mins ago

I want to remove my uterus because my endometriosis is so painful

I want to remove my uterus because my endometriosis is so painful

46 mins ago

China economy recovering but hampered by virus outbreaks

China economy recovering but hampered by virus outbreaks

56 mins ago

Explainer: Roots of the Brazilian capital's chaotic uprising

2:45

Explainer: Roots of the Brazilian capital's chaotic uprising
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Live: Cyclone Hale a 'one-in-20-year' weather event - council

Photos: Cyclone Hale brings wild weather to Coromandel, East Coast

Traffic snarled on Auckland's SH1 after boat falls off trailer

Family dip into bioluminescent waves in Orewa, end up 'glowing'