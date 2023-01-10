'Mad dude' filmed riding e-scooter over Auckland's Harbour Bridge

A man has been filmed illegally riding an electric scooter over Auckland's Harbour Bridge.

In the video, which was uploaded to TikTok, the person filming is heard calling the rider a "mad, mad, mad dude" as he tails a bus on the scooter.

When contacted by 1News today, a police media spokeswoman said they couldn't comment as "the staff we need to speak with are not at work at the moment".

However, in 2018 - the year e-scooters hit New Zealand's shores - police gave a man an infringement notice after he attempted to ride a Lime e-scooter over the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

While the rider in today's case was wearing a helmet, ACC has received thousands of injury claims in the past four years.

From 2018 to October 2022, taxpayers have paid out more than $30.14 million for e-scooter-related injuries.

Among those, there were 2215 new claims for the year to October 31, 2022 - totalling $7.44 million. The average payout was $2931 per claim.

ACC injury prevention leader James Whitaker said e-scooters are a convenient way to get around town, but cautioned "it’s important to look after yourself and others you share the footpath with".

"Most injuries are preventable by taking a moment to ‘have a hmmm’ and think about what could go wrong," he told 1News.

"If you are going to use an e-scooter, be sure to ease your way into it, don’t go full throttle straight away, wear a helmet, and don’t mix e-scootering with alcohol."

ACC also advised riders respect other road users, wear a helmet, and start off slow.

"If you’ve never ridden a scooter before, get a feel for it first and find your balance before you go racing off."