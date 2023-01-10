Cyclone Hale: North Island warned 'a lot more' rain to come today

The track map for Cyclone Hale published at 9pm Monday. (Source: MetService)

Heavy rain from Cyclone Hale has already begun to fall and southwest winds are already picking up in the North Island, with more wind and rain on the way.

It comes after the amount of rain overnight reached "significant" levels, according to MetService.

"Pinnacles, which is a station up in the ranges of the Coromandel Peninsula...since 3pm yesterday afternoon they've had 163mm," meteorologist Peter Little said.

"Some of the ranges up in Gisborne as well, the rain started at a similar time...a few stations up in the ranges have had 83mm.

Southeast winds are picking up over northern NZ ahead of Cyclone Hale. Here are some of the highest gusts so far https://t.co/Yjbq0jgaoz ^PL pic.twitter.com/eI1wq46Ejr — MetService (@MetService) January 9, 2023

"Whitianga Aerodrome has had 82mm, that's quite a lot down at low levels.

"So certainly the rainfall is starting to pick up and there's a lot more to come as well," he added.

Heavy rain warnings are in place for Northland south of the Bay of Islands and Auckland including Great Barrier Island until 6pm tonight, Coromandel Peninsula until 10pm tonight, Gisborne until 2am tomorrow and Hawke's Bay from 3pm today to 8am tomorrow.

"The rain is expected to last most of the day so it's just a matter of referring to those warnings," Little said.

He added that people need to be careful on the roads in affected areas, as surface flooding is likely, and high-sided vehicles in particular need to be mindful that the rising winds "could push them around a bit".

Strong wind watches are in place for Coromandel Peninsula and Great Barrier Island until 11pm tonight, Auckland (excluding Great Barrier Island) and Waikato in the lee of the Kaimai Range from 10am today to 11pm tonight and Bay of Plenty and Taupō, mainly near the eastern ranges from 2pm today until 3am tomorrow.

The past 12 hours of rain radar imagery shows heavy rain associated with Cyclone Hale moving onto northern NZ https://t.co/prKU7NLNY1 ^PL pic.twitter.com/uMK6m9yw0G — MetService (@MetService) January 9, 2023

MetService warn "more areas are likely to be added as the system moves closer and its exact track and intensity become more certain".

"This is likely to be a significant adverse weather event with widespread effects," the forecaster's website reads.

Thames-Coromandel District Council is advising people to "take great care on the roads today".

"Cyclone Hale has slowed somewhat overnight but is still tracking with full force directly onto the Coromandel, bringing rain and strong east to southeast winds to many areas."