Cyclone Hale: Transport agency warns to 'avoid unnecessary travel'

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is warning people to "avoid unnecessary travel" over the next 48 hours as Cyclone Hale makes landfall.

It comes as the remnants of the cyclone are expected to start impacting eastern North Island regions tonight.

NZTA's Acting National Manager Maintenance and Operations, Jaclyn Hankin said heavy rain could see some state highways closed due to flooding and slips.

"Our contractors will be working hard, doing what they can to keep the state highway network safe and open."

Auckland's Harbour Bridge could see reduced speeds and lane closures enforced as severe gales accompany the storm.

"Stay alert for unreported hazards, such as surface flooding, slips, fallen trees and branches, and downed powerlines," Hankin said.

"If you must travel, slow down and maintain a greater following distance between your vehicle and the one in front."

Already sodden popular holiday hotspots in the Coromandel will again be hard hit by stormy weather.

From 8pm tonight the peninsula can expect 100 to 150mm of rain, with the worst hitting on Tuesday afternoon and evening. Strong winds will accompany the rain.

Further south, Hawke's Bay could receive even heavier downpours, with 130 to 180mm of rain forecast for the region from 8pm today until 11pm tomorrow evening.

Auckland and eastern Northland are also under a heavy rain watch over the next two days, with strong winds also set to impact the regions.

"Easterly winds may approach severe gale at times," MetService said.

Eastern coastlines in the North Island are also expected to be slammed by large waves on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Easterly swells of 4 to 6 metres are forecast to impact eastern facing coasts from Northland to Wairarapa on Tuesday and Wednesday, which could lead to coastal inundation and erosion around high tide," MetService meteorologist Peter Little said.

"The largest swells are expected to affect Coromandel Peninsula, western Bay of Plenty and Gisborne on Tuesday."