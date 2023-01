Body of missing Northland woman found, death 'unexplained'

Moana Marsden. (Source: Northland Police)

Police have discovered the body of a missing 41-year-old woman from Northland.

The woman, Moana Marsden, was last seen at her Tikipunga home near Whangārei on December 12.

Police located Marsden’s body on Sunday, 8 January, after being called to a location near Amy Kate Street.

Following a formal investigation, police confirmed this afternoon that the body they discovered was, in fact, Marsden.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her death is currently being treated as unexplained, and inquiries are underway.