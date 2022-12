Concerns for Northland woman missing since last week

Moana Marsden. (Source: Northland Police)

There are “concerns” for a 41-year-old Northland woman’s wellbeing after she went missing earlier this month.

Moana Marsden was last seen at her Tikipunga home near Whangārei on December 12, police said.

“Police and her family have concerns for her welfare.”

Police are asking anyone who might have seen Moana to call 105.