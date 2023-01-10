6 injured after 2-vehicle crash on Haast Pass

(Source: Supplied)

Six people have been injured following a two-vehicle crash in Otago this afternoon.

Police say emergency services were called to the scene on Haast Pass-Makarora Rd, in Makarora, around 1.50pm.

Two ambulances, five helicopters, one first response unit and one rapid response unit attended the scene, a St John spokesperson told 1News.

Four people were airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

Two others received moderate injuries in the crash.

The road is blocked while the scene is being cleared.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.