6 injured after 2-vehicle crash on Haast Pass

Six people have been injured following a two-vehicle crash in Otago this afternoon.
Police say emergency services were called to the scene on Haast Pass-Makarora Rd, in Makarora, around 1.50pm.
Two ambulances, five helicopters, one first response unit and one rapid response unit attended the scene, a St John spokesperson told 1News.
Four people were airlifted to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.
Two others received moderate injuries in the crash.
The road is blocked while the scene is being cleared.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.