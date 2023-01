Death of former Mongrel Mob boss in Canterbury 'not suspicious'

Chad Puru's body was found on rural land in North Canterbury on January 3. (Source: NZ Police)

Police do not consider the death of a former Mongrel Mob leader as suspicious.

The body of 55-year-old Christchurch man Chad Puru was found on rural land inland from Amberley in North Canterbury last Tuesday.

It was initially treated as unexplained but police now say Puru's death is not suspicious.

"His death will be referred to the coroner, who will rule on cause of death in due course."

Puru was the former president of a Christchurch Mongrel Mob chapter.