Police identify body found in remote North Canterbury

Chad Puru's body was found on rural land in North Canterbury on January 3. (Source: NZ Police)

Police have named the person found dead in a remote area of North Canterbury.

He was 55-year-old Christchurch man Chad Puru.

Puru's body was discovered on rural land inland from Amberley on Tuesday.

His death is being treated as unexplained, police say, and investigators want to hear from anyone who saw Puru in the days before his body was discovered.

Investigators are seeking sightings of Puru or a grey/silver Honda Fit, registration MSF928, in the wider Christchurch area between 10am on Saturday, December 31 and 10am on Tuesday, January 3.

Police are seeking sightings of this Honda Fit, registration MSF928. (Source: NZ Police)

Police say Puru was 168cm tall, of solid build with a mullet-style haircut and was extensively tattooed, including on his face.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.