One seriously injured, horses treated after Canterbury crash

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. (Source: 1News)

A serious two-vehicle collision on SH7 near Balmoral in Canterbury has left one seriously injured.

The accident happened at about 1.30pm today. Police said a horse float was involved in the crash and the horses are also being assessed by a vet for injuries.

In another crash on 26 December, a truck carrying seven horses was rolled on SH1 near Dunedin.

UPDATE 2:30PM

The road is now CLOSED between Balmoral Station Rd and School Rd. Please expect DELAYS in this area and allow extra time on your journey. ^EH https://t.co/JMm4f1Pxa0 pic.twitter.com/CTFQGKOlKO — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) January 8, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

The road has been closed between Balmoral Station Rd and School Rd and drivers are being asked to expect delays in the area.

Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.