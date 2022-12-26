Truck carrying 7 horses rolls north of Dunedin, closing SH1

A horse truck has rolled north of Dunedin, closing the road and injuring two people.

Police said the truck was carrying seven horses when it rolled on State Highway 1, near Evansdale at about 6.11pm.

Two people have been taken to hospital with moderate injuries.

A vet has been called out to assist with the horses' recovery, police said.

The road is closed as both lanes are blocked.

Traffic will be diverted via Coast Road through Seacliff, however police said this road is not suitable for heavy vehicles and truck drivers are asked to avoid the route.

Other motorists are advised to delay their travel or avoid the area.