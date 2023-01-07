More heavy rain possible in Coromandel next week, path over NZ uncertain

Radio New Zealand

MetService says the Coromandel Peninsula could be in for more heavy rain next week.

The area has become sodden under days of heavy rain, but conditions were beginning to ease by Friday.

However, meteorologist Angus Hines said another big weather system was due mid-next week.

"It's another low coming in from the north, and this one has the potential to pack a real punch once again. It could bring some more heavy rain and some strong winds to the Coromandel Peninsula."

Hines said its path over New Zealand was not yet certain.

"There's a chance that it might swing a little bit away and miss Coromandel, but there's just as much of a chance that it could bring another couple of days of very wet weather to that part of the nation."

Thames Valley civil defence controller Garry Towler said a number of local roads were already closed due to slips and the catchments saturated.

"We're expecting these slips and trees to come down for the next four or five days."

If the weather system did arrive in the Coromandel, it would "possibly cause further delays and more flooding and further slips".

He advised any holidaymakers returning to the area to "drive to the conditions" and "add time to your journey" because there may well be delays.

