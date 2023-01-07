Multiple crashes and slips delay travel across country

A number of slips and crashes have disrupted traffic across the country today amid several highway closures.

In the latest of four crashes today, the Pacific Coast highway near Whakatāne is expected to be closed for some time following a serious two vehicle crash between Cliff and Brown roads around 3.20pm, police say.

One was critically injured in the incident, another seriously injuried and three others only suffering minor wounds.

Police are warning drivers to delay travel if possible as the only access is currently through Tāneatua, a lengthy diversion.

SH25 is closed near Pukepoto after a serious crash this afternoon where a vehicle hit a powerline, causing it to fall onto the road, police said.

Police said one person was seriously injured and another was critically injured in the incident, having to be extricated at the scene.

That part of the highway will remain closed for some time while it's investigated by the serious crash unit.

SH25 WAITAKARURU TO KOPU - SERIOUS CRASH - 2:20PM

Due to a serious crash, SH25 is CLOSED between Ngataipua Rd and Hauraki Rd.

Emergency services are on-site, SCU are enroute. Road will likely remain closed for several hours.

Please use an alternative route, expect DELAYS. ^CS pic.twitter.com/ctNutie7jL — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) January 7, 2023

SH25 has also been blocked by another crash between Tairua and Hikuai, Waka Kotahi said at 1.25pm today, with emergency services on-site.

Meanwhile a further part of the highway remains closed after a slip around 9am this morning between Coromandel and Te Rerenga, disrupting the popular holiday route.

Drivers are asked to either avoid the areas, find an alternative route or delay they travels until the roads are cleared.

A crash on SH1 north of the Auckland Harbour Bridge also temporarily blocked traffic this afternoon with drivers told to expect delays travelling southbound.

Waka Kotahi said at 12.30pm that the road will be blocked north of the bridge "to allow for vehicle recovery", with an update at 12.55 saying the highway is now clear.