Thunderstorms with downpours, hail on cards for parts of south

29 mins ago
File image of a storm

File image of a storm (Source: istock.com)

Parts of the South Island may be in for severe thunderstorms with downpours and hail today.

MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Canterbury Plains, Canterbury High Country, north and central Otago, Dunedin, Clutha and Southland this afternoon into this evening. It is in place from 1pm to 10pm.

The forecaster said there is a risk thunderstorms could become severe and produce localised downpours with rainfall of 25-40mm/h in these areas.

"Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips," MetService said.

"Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain."

The thunderstorm risk comes as other parts of the South Island and Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Taranaki in the north are lashed by more heavy rain.

