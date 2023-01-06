Thousands raised for funeral of mum who drowned in Cook Islands

3:19pm
|
1News
Memory Peu.

Memory Peu. (Source: Supplied)

Over $6,000 has been raised through a Givealittle page set up by the son of a Kiwi mother of six, who drowned while trying to save her daughter in the Cook Islands on Tuesday.

The page was created by Brandon Utia, the son of Memory Peu, who has been remembered as a hero and a wonderful mum.

Memory, 52, was swept out to sea while coming to the aid of her daughter in Rarotonga.

The 11-year-old twin survived thanks to her mum using her final strength to push her to safety, witnesses said.

Memory was born in the Cook Islands, but had lived in Auckland for decades and was at a family reunion when the tragedy occured. Her son wants to bring her body back to New Zealand for a final farewell.

Read More

The Givealittle page, titled My Mum is a hero, requests donations to "help me get my beautiful late mother home to New Zealand."

Since it was set up yesterday, the page has received money from 64 donors, with funds going towards bringing Memory's body home to New Zealand and covering funeral expenses.

New ZealandWorldAccidentsPacific IslandsAuckland

SHARE

Latest

Popular

0 min ago

US House adjourned after McCarthy fails 11th speaker bid

2:14

US House adjourned after McCarthy fails 11th speaker bid

6 mins ago

Police apprehend man in Motueka after alleged stabbing

Police apprehend man in Motueka after alleged stabbing

13 mins ago

Thunderstorms with downpours, hail on cards for parts of south

2:15

Thunderstorms with downpours, hail on cards for parts of south

17 mins ago

Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene

2:24

Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene

30 mins ago

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for second time in a month

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for second time in a month

32 mins ago

Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope

2:11

Faithful mourn Benedict XVI at funeral presided over by pope
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Australian boy, 10, remains in coma after helicopter crash

Ute smashes into rear of central Wellington supermarket

Man overboard as charter boat hits huge swell on NSW coast

Man charged after person critically injured in Auckland's Karaka