Thousands raised for funeral of mum who drowned in Cook Islands

Memory Peu. (Source: Supplied)

Over $6,000 has been raised through a Givealittle page set up by the son of a Kiwi mother of six, who drowned while trying to save her daughter in the Cook Islands on Tuesday.

The page was created by Brandon Utia, the son of Memory Peu, who has been remembered as a hero and a wonderful mum.

Memory, 52, was swept out to sea while coming to the aid of her daughter in Rarotonga.

The 11-year-old twin survived thanks to her mum using her final strength to push her to safety, witnesses said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Memory was born in the Cook Islands, but had lived in Auckland for decades and was at a family reunion when the tragedy occured. Her son wants to bring her body back to New Zealand for a final farewell.

Read More Woman who drowned saving daughter in Cook Islands warmly remembered

The Givealittle page, titled My Mum is a hero, requests donations to "help me get my beautiful late mother home to New Zealand."

Since it was set up yesterday, the page has received money from 64 donors, with funds going towards bringing Memory's body home to New Zealand and covering funeral expenses.