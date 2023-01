One person dies following crash in Hastings

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A person has died this evening following a crash in the Hawke's Bay suburb of Haumoana.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) responded to the accident near Black Bridge, on Mill Rd at about 5pm.

The sole occupant of the vehicle died at the scene, police said in a statement late Friday night.

The bridge and road are expected to reopen in the next few hours.