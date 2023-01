Man charged after person critically injured in Auckland's Karaka

A man has been charged after a person was critically injured on Batty Rd in Auckland's Karaka yesterday afternoon.

The 43-year-old alleged offender is appearing in Manukau District Court this morning charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Emergency services were called to the scene yesterday about 3.15pm after a person was found injured on the road.

The road had been closed and they were taken to hospital in a critical condition.