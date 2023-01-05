Person found critically injured on road in Karaka

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

Police are investigating after a person was found critically injured on a road in Karaka this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Batty Rd around 3.15pm, police said.

One person has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The road remains closed while a scene examination is completed.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Police are making inquiries to determine the circumstances of the incident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident has been urged to contact police on 105, referencing event number P053198305.