Governments urged to increase access to braille

There's a call to action for governments this World Braille Day, to make braille more accessible.

Since 2019, January 4 has been set aside to commemorate Louis Braille and the tactile system he invented by the age of 15.

But New Zealander Martine Abel-Williamson, who is president of the World Blind Union, has emphasised it's not only an opportunity to celebrate the raised-dot tool.

"World Braille Day is also a day to take stock of what further actions need to be taken to improve access to braille."

Braille's been taught in New Zealand since 1890, initially by the Jubilee Institute for the Blind, now known as Blind Low Vision NZ, who continue to teach it today.

The organisation says it’s estimated that 80% of blind, Deafblind or low-vision people in full-time work read braille.

Chief executive of the World Blind Union Marc Workman said "despite obligations arising from international and national law, we know many blind people lack access to braille itself, to appropriate training in braille, and to technologies that facilitate the use of braille".

“We take this opportunity on January 4 to call on governments around the world to commit to improving access to braille for their blind citizens both within the education system and beyond.”

The Union says a concrete step countries can take is to ratify and implement the Marrakesh Treaty, which facilitates the cross-border sharing of braille materials.

It means blind people in countries with limited access to braille can gain the ability to read braille materials produced in countries with larger braille libraries.

Chairwoman of the World Braille Council Kim Charlson said "although many countries have ratified the Marrakesh Treaty, full legal and technical implementation has not occurred in far too many countries throughout the world".

She said that is leaving the "tremendous promise of this Treaty largely unfulfilled".

The Treaty entered into force for New Zealand two years ago, but Abel-Williamson said New Zealand could still do more.

She's calling for the government it to improve efforts to make educational material available to children and students in alternate formats to print.

"There are unfortunately still instances where blind, Deafblind and low vision children do not have information available at the same time as their peers and this impacts on their learning journey."

"Also, the lack of Covid-19 information and messages during the pandemic demonstrates that there is still much work to be done, as in budget allocation towards braille production."

She said forward planning and budgeting for braille materials is vital and should be factored into all procurement processes, plans and strategies.

"Our government should also work alongside publishers and authors to enable them to publish born accessible books.

"That’s affordable and possible nowadays."

Blind Low Vision NZ says it has an Accessible Library with 5912 titles in braille.

It says braille can be produced manually, electronically or mechanically and in 2022, it produced nearly 70,000 items in this format.