LEGO adapted to help teach kids Braille

One of the most popular toys in the world has been adapted to help children who're blind or have low vision learn Braille.

The LEGO pieces look almost identical to the colourful bricks we've all known and loved, but with some of their usual studs missing.

The dots instead correspond with Braille letters and numbers, so some pieces have as few as one raised spot.

There are 500 sets in New Zealand, to be used by vision resource teachers in both group and one-on-one lessons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Robyn Black, who works for Blind and Low Vision Education Network NZ (BLENNZ) in Auckland, says the kits have been an amazing addition to their toolbox.

"The motivation for the children has just been outstanding," she said.

"I think learning Braille seems so daunting but it's not really, and I think with the LEGO bricks it becomes much more accessible.

"It's just a really cool fun way to teach lots of Braille skills from orientation... to identifying and recognising the alphabet.. and then moving on from there to numeracy."

Seven-year-old Renzo Peterson, who's completely blind, is a big fan.

He's been learning the tactile writing and reading system since he was five and says now thanks to the bricks, "I'm very good".

"It's very fun... I learn letters... I also learn what numbers there are."

ADVERTISEMENT

Eleven-year-old Iziyah Moemai says despite knowing Braille before the bricks were brought in, it's still helped him.

Admitting, "sometimes after the holidays I don't remember.

"It's good because some people don't like learning, so if you get LEGO, for someone who can't really see that well they can learn Braille while playing with LEGO".

Jenny McFadden, a Manager and Vision Resource Teacher with BLENNZ told 1News there're plans to leave kits in classrooms around the country in the future so that sighted peers can also learn to use Braille inclusively.

Moemai said: "My friends the other day, [when I was] writing my braille, they were like, 'can you teach me how to do Braille one day?'

"If the LEGO was in the classroom I could teach them how to do Braille," he said.

Black said, "I think it must be great if you've got a sibling or a friend who can write a birthday card to you in Braille, and the Braille LEGO can help with that."

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the printed letters and numbers on the LEGO bricks mean teacher aides and mainstream classroom teachers can get involved too.

"It enables them to work with the child and they're not waiting for somebody like the resource teachers to come in.

"From that perspective, I think it's got great possibilities in being part of an inclusive classroom environment."

The project is a partnership between The LEGO Foundation and LEGO Group, who teamed up with blind associations around the world to develop, test and launch the concept.

The LEGO Foundation now offers a range of activities and materials that supports professionals using the brick kit when teaching Braille.