Body in car: Man in court on murder charge

A police officer outside a home on Mona Avenue, in Māngere Bridge. (Source: 1News)

A man who drove to South Auckland's police headquarters where officers then found a woman's body in his vehicle has appeared in court charged with murder.

The find was made last Friday at the Manukau Police Station.

Police say the man approached the front counter and spoke with officers before the body was found outside in the vehicle.

The man, 24, first appeared in court the next day, charged with assault.

Police have today withdrawn that charge at a second appearance at the Manukau District Court.

A murder charge has now formally been laid. The man was remanded in custody and is next due to appear in the High Court in Auckland in February.

Interim name suppression of both the accused man and the deceased woman was continued.

The man was represented by high profile defence lawyer Ron Mansfield.

Mansfield told Judge Sharyn Otene he would not be applying for bail because he hasn't yet been able to take instructions.

Many people were in the court's public gallery for the appearance.

As he left the dock, a supporter said to the accused man from across court: "Brother strong…Don't be a dickhead, love you, it's alright,” as they both left the courtroom.

After the find of the woman's body last week, investigations were launched at an address in Māngere Bridge.

"Very shocking to be fair, we never realised that something like this would happen in our neighbourhood, and a family orientated neighbourhood as well," one local told 1News soon after.

Police have finished their scene examination at the Māngere Bridge property.

Investigators say they are still working to find out what happened but that the accused man and dead woman were known to each other.