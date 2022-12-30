Man in custody after alerting Auckland police to body in car

A police investigation is underway after a man arrived at a police station in Auckland this afternoon and announced a person's body was located inside his vehicle.

The man arrived at the Manukau Police Station and approached the front counter around 1.10pm, Detective Inspector Karen Bright said today in a statement.

"Shortly afterwards, police have located a person deceased in the vehicle," she said.

"The man is currently in police custody and assisting us with our enquiries, which are still in the very early stages in establishing what has occurred."

Bright said police are currently at a property on Mona Avenue, in Māngere Bridge, as part of their inquiries.

"Residents in the area can expect an ongoing police presence over the coming days while a scene examination is conducted."