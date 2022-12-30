Man in custody after alerting Auckland police to body in car

46 mins ago
|
1News
A police car (file).

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

A police investigation is underway after a man arrived at a police station in Auckland this afternoon and announced a person's body was located inside his vehicle.

The man arrived at the Manukau Police Station and approached the front counter around 1.10pm, Detective Inspector Karen Bright said today in a statement.

"Shortly afterwards, police have located a person deceased in the vehicle," she said.

"The man is currently in police custody and assisting us with our enquiries, which are still in the very early stages in establishing what has occurred."

Bright said police are currently at a property on Mona Avenue, in Māngere Bridge, as part of their inquiries.

"Residents in the area can expect an ongoing police presence over the coming days while a scene examination is conducted."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE

Latest

Popular

29 mins ago

4 arrested after stolen vehicle flees police in Auckland

4 arrested after stolen vehicle flees police in Auckland

46 mins ago

Man in custody after alerting Auckland police to body in car

Man in custody after alerting Auckland police to body in car

3:57pm

Nick Cannon welcomes his 12th child

Nick Cannon welcomes his 12th child

3:24pm

Lanes reopen after motorcycle crash on Auckland Harbour Bridge

Lanes reopen after motorcycle crash on Auckland Harbour Bridge

3:20pm

Expert warns of incoming winter illness 'syndemic'

Expert warns of incoming winter illness 'syndemic'

2:16pm

2022 in review: The top 5 TV shows you may have missed

2022 in review: The top 5 TV shows you may have missed
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

4 arrested after stolen vehicle flees police in Auckland

Lanes reopen after motorcycle crash on Auckland Harbour Bridge

South Auckland church shooting: Murder-accused appears in court

Man arrested after breaking into home, pointing firearm at residents