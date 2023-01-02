Man to be charged with murder after alerting police to body in car

12:31pm
|
1News
A police officer outside a home on Mona Avenue, in Māngere Bridge.

A police officer outside a home on Mona Avenue, in Māngere Bridge. (Source: 1News)

A man remanded in custody after alerting police to a body in a car parked outside a South Auckland police station last week will have his charge upgraded to murder.

The 24-year-old, who has been granted interim name suppression, arrived at the Manukau Police Station and approached the front counter around 1.10pm last Friday.

The body of a woman was then found by police in the vehicle.

He has been remanded in custody without plea.

He will be charged with murder when he next appears in court on Wednesday, Detective Inspector Karen Bright said.

The man had previously been charged with an assault-related offence.

A scene examination has been completed at an address in Mona Avenue, in Māngere Bridge.

"Police are continuing to establish the circumstances leading to the woman’s death and can confirm the victim and alleged offender were known to each other," Bright said.

Formal identification is still to be completed.

Police are supporting the family of the victim.

