Man appears in court after alerting police to body in car

A police officer outside a home on Mona Avenue, in Māngere Bridge. (Source: 1News)

A man who drove to South Auckland's police headquarters, where officers then found a body in his vehicle, has been remanded in custody without plea.

The man drove to the Manukau Police Station on Friday afternoon and walked inside. He spoke with police at the front counter before the body was found outside in the vehicle.

The 24-year-old was held in custody and was charged last night.

Police have not elaborated on what happened beforehand, saying it was early in the investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This morning, the man appeared in the Manukau District Court, just across the road from the police station.

Read More Man charged after alerting Auckland police to body in car

He appeared on a charge of assault and was granted interim name suppression.

He was wearing a blue boiler suit as he stood in the dock.

Police said last night it's likely there will be upgraded charges.

The name of the dead person was also suppressed.

At the same time, investigations are ongoing at an address in Māngere Bridge.

Police say locals can expect to see police activity there over the coming days.

ADVERTISEMENT

A post-mortem on the body is taking place today.

The man is due in court again early next month.