Person found dead following Wellington house fire

Police and FENZ at the Creswich Terrace property. (Source: 1News)

One person has been found dead following a house fire at a property in Wellington's Northland this morning.

Police and FENZ responded to the scene around 7.40am at a property on Creswich Terrace.

Police say further enquiries into the circumstances of the fire by themselves, and FENZ will begin.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.