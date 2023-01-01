Two pedestrians dead after crash in Gisborne, road toll at 14

10 mins ago
|
1News
A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Two pedestrians have died after a crash near Gisborne last night.

The crash involving the pedestrians and a vehicle happened about 9.15pm on Back Ormond Rd, Ormond.

The incident occurred near the Rhythm and Vines festival but it is unclear if it is linked to it.

"Emergency services attended but sadly one of the pedestrians died at the scene and another died in hospital after being transported in a critical condition," police said.

Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances of the incident.

The latest deaths bring the provisional road toll for the Christmas/New Year holiday period to 14.

