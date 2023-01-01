Southlanders warned after one spark nearly burns down home

A Fire and Emergency NZ vehicle (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Southlanders are being warned to take care as the region gets drier, after one spark from a ride-on lawnmower blade hitting a stone nearly sent a Wendon farmer's home up in smoke this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency Southland group manager Timo Bierlin said the resulting grass fire quickly spread.

At about 3.30pm, six crews "raced" to contain the blaze before it could reach the house, sheds, farm implements and fuel supplies.

"It was a really close thing - the paint on the side of the house was bubbling and the guttering was destroyed," Bierlin said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are really grateful to the volunteer firefighters who left their holiday activities to fight this fire."

Bierlin urged people to think twice about activities - including mowing lawns on dry grass - that can generate sparks.

He added that no significant rain is forecast in the area until "at least the end of the week".

"If you must mow, it's best to do so in the early morning when the day is at its coolest."