Southlanders warned after one spark nearly burns down home

21 mins ago
|
1News
A Fire and Emergency NZ vehicle (file picture).

A Fire and Emergency NZ vehicle (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Southlanders are being warned to take care as the region gets drier, after one spark from a ride-on lawnmower blade hitting a stone nearly sent a Wendon farmer's home up in smoke this afternoon.

Fire and Emergency Southland group manager Timo Bierlin said the resulting grass fire quickly spread.

At about 3.30pm, six crews "raced" to contain the blaze before it could reach the house, sheds, farm implements and fuel supplies.

"It was a really close thing - the paint on the side of the house was bubbling and the guttering was destroyed," Bierlin said.

"We are really grateful to the volunteer firefighters who left their holiday activities to fight this fire."

Bierlin urged people to think twice about activities - including mowing lawns on dry grass - that can generate sparks.

He added that no significant rain is forecast in the area until "at least the end of the week".

"If you must mow, it's best to do so in the early morning when the day is at its coolest."

New ZealandSouthlandAccidents

SHARE

Latest

Popular

21 mins ago

Southlanders warned after one spark nearly burns down home

Southlanders warned after one spark nearly burns down home

51 mins ago

Urban artists turning Canterbury Museum into blank canvas

2:09

Urban artists turning Canterbury Museum into blank canvas

6:34pm

Russian strikes intensify as Ukrainians return for holiday

1:52

Russian strikes intensify as Ukrainians return for holiday

6:24pm

New tech promises to cut wait times for skin cancer diagnoses

2:02

New tech promises to cut wait times for skin cancer diagnoses

6:21pm

Pope Francis grateful for 'noble' Benedict and his prayers

2:37

Pope Francis grateful for 'noble' Benedict and his prayers

6:17pm

Police carrying out significantly fewer roadside breath tests

2:24

Police carrying out significantly fewer roadside breath tests
1
2
3
4
5
6

Related Stories

Police carrying out significantly fewer roadside breath tests

Police urge greater care after road toll hits 14

Two pedestrians dead after crash in Gisborne, road toll at 14

One dead after car rolls in Canterbury crash