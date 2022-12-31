Witnesses sought to high-speed Whangārei crash which killed youth

A police car (file). (Source: 1News)

Police are seeking witnesses to a crash in Whangārei which involved high speed and claimed the life of a young person.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Puna Rere Drive, Tikipunga, about 8.50pm on Tuesday.

"One of the three occupants, a youth, died at the scene," police have now revealed.

Detective Sergeant Steve Chamberlain said the 2006 brown/silver Honda Civic was reported to be driving at speed before the crash.

"It overtook up to four vehicles while driving towards Tikipunga, lost control on a moderate bend, and rolled," he said.

Police are seeking witnesses to the crash, the driving behaviour beforehand, or information from those who assisted after the crash to help with its investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 105.