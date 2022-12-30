Two dead after single-vehicle crash in Timaru

Two people have died after a single-vehicle crash in Timaru last night.

Police were notified of the crash on Evans St about 7.45pm.

Two people died at the scene.

Police said inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

